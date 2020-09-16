Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners ready to splash £90 million on midfield duo, Atletico Madrid's offer for Alexandre Lacazette, and more - 16th September 2020 

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Gunners' reported plot to swoop for two midfield reinforcements, Atletico Madrid's offer for Alexander Lacazette, and more.

Arsenal ready to splash £90 million on midfield duo

Arsenal are ready to splash £90 million on midfield duo Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey, according to The Mirror. The Gunners announced captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract extension on Wednesday, with the 31-year-old putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

According to the report, the Gunners are in the market for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Lyon's Houssem Aouar. They are looking to offload players to generate funds to sign the midfield duo. Partey is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Atletico Madrid want his release clause of €50 million to be paid in full.

The report further adds that Mikel Arteta is keen to see the duo added before the end of the window. The Gunners are looking to sell Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac among others in a bid to raise funds to sign Aouar and Partey.

Aouar is also open to a move to the North London outfit, but Lyon sporting director Juninho confirmed that the club had received no offers for the midfielder so far. Juninho said:

"We have not received anything for Houssem, we have not received anything for Memphis."

Atletico Madrid preparing offer for Alexandre Lacazette

Per reports, Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer Arsenal one of Vitolo or Thomas Lemar in a bid to bring Alexandre Lacazette to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The LaLiga outfit are keen on signing the Frenchman, having missed out on his signing three years ago because of a transfer ban.

However, the Gunners are set to reject the proposal by Atletico, as the North London outfit are well stacked in the wide departments. Arsenal, however, would agree to a cash-only deal in a bid to generate the money needed to strengthen other positions.

Aubameyang rejected Barcelona approach to extend Arsenal contract

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put pen to paper on a new three-year with the Gunners yesterday. According to Sky Sports, Barcelona made an offer to sign the 31-year-old, which he rejected in favour of a stay at Arsenal.

The report further adds that Inter Milan were also interested in signing Aubameyang. However, the forward was ultimately convinced to stay with the Gunners after talking to manager Mikel Arteta and decided to commit his future to the club.