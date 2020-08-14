Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid interested in striker, agent confirms Arsenal deal close for winger and more - 13th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Willian, update on Philippe Coutinho, and more.

Real Madrid interested in Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports. Los Blancos are interested in signing the 29-year-old in a swap deal, with out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic going the other way.

Lacazette is one of the players that Arsenal are believed to be looking to cash-in in the ongoing transfer market to fund signings for strengthening other positions. Juventus have also been attributed with an interest in the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Jovic has found life to be tough under Zinedine Zidane and has hardly featured for the first team recently. Real Madrid are looking to strengthen the team after their Round of 16 elimination in the UEFA Champions League and are looking to make use of the fringe players to fund a rebuild.

Arsenal close to signing Willian

Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer, according to the winger's agent Kia Joorabchian. Speaking in an interview with talkSport, Joorabchian confirmed that Willian's future is already decided and that it won't be long before an announcement is made.

Willian had already announced in an open letter to fans that he will be leaving Chelsea after seven long years at Stamford Bridge. It has been reported that Arsenal agreed to the Brazilian's demands of a three-year contract and have offered him around £150,000 per week to sign for the North London outfit. Joorabchian said:

"It won't be long before we announce it. We know where he is going."

Philippe Coutinho to make decision regarding future after Champions League

Philippe Coutinho will make a decision regarding his future after the completion of Bayern Munich's Champions League campaign. The Bundesliga outfit are scheduled to face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Coutinho remains focused on giving his best for the Bavarians, according to the 28-year-old's agent Kia Joorabchian.

Barcelona have made it clear that Coutinho has no future at the club and have been looking to offload him for a while now. Coutinho has spent this season on loan with Bayern Munich. However, the German outfit has decided against making his move permanent.

Arsenal are said to be front-runners to sign the former Liverpool man, with his agent having developed a close relationship with the club hierarchy. Speaking in a recent interview, Joorabchian said:

"At the moment, with Coutinho, he is so focused on getting through the next stage of the Champions League."

Meanwhile, Coutinho has sent the Arsenal fans into a frenzy, having followed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli, and Cedric Soares on Instagram recently.