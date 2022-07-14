Arsenal transfer roundup: Fresh interest in Premier League midfielder, Juventus make big offer and more - 13 July 2022

Arsenal have done well in the transfer window so far and their incomings are slowing down now. They are now reportedly working on outgoings with several players set to leave as Mikel Arteta looks to trim the squad.

The Gunners have been linked with several players today (July 13) and a few clubs have shown interest in their players too. Here are the top Arsenal news and rumors of the day:

Arsenal interested in Carney Chukwuemeka

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is yet to pen a new deal at Aston Villa and has been linked with a move away. 90min suggests Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing the teenager this summer, who has been compared to Jude Bellingham.

The report adds that Newcastle United and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on him. Villa manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the player will not be a part of the pre-season squad as his future is unresolved.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, journalist Graeme Bailey said:

"Yeah, this is an interesting one. This is a guy who would slot into one of those roles very easily. He's one of England's best young midfielders, the problem is that he's not happy with what's going on at Aston Villa. He played around 18 games last year, but he's refusing to sign a new contract."

He continued:

"We are seeing Arsenał and Newcastle linked and they are both seeing this guy as someone who could potentially start for them. He's that good and he doesn't think he'll get that gametime at Aston Villa. He's only 18 but he's a super talent, so it's no surprise to see Arsenał in for this guy. He's a hugely exciting talent."

Chukwuemeka, 18, is a bright young talent and recently won the U19 Euros with the England U19 squad. He has just one year left on his current contract with Aston Villa.

Bernd Leno on the cusp of a transfer to Fulham

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is on the cusp of a transfer to newly-promoted Fulham as per the latest reports. Evening Standard claim the London side are confident of sealing the move this month after accelerating talks.

Florian Plettenberg has added that the German goalkeeper is involved in training with the Gunners, but should move to the newly promoted side this week.

The move is said to be worth £10 million plus add-ons.

Arsenal offered Adrien Rabiot permanently with Arthur Melo on loan

Juventus have reportedly offered the Gunners two players plus cash in exchange for centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Arsenal Times @TheAFCTimes 🎖 — Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to replace Chelsea target Matthjis de Ligt. According to CalcioMercato, 🎖 — Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to replace Chelsea target Matthjis de Ligt. According to CalcioMercato, #afc would demand at least €50million (£43million) for the central defender [ @MailSport 🚨🎖 — Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Gabriel Magalhaes as they look to replace Chelsea target Matthjis de Ligt. According to CalcioMercato, #afc would demand at least €50million (£43million) for the central defender [@MailSport] https://t.co/4DqdUcUbjp

The Old Lady are open to sending Adrien Rabiot permanently to the Gunners, with Arthur Melo joining them on loan.

CalcioMercatoWeb added that the Italian side are ready to offer €30 million in cash too.

