Arsenal have two front runners as they eye move for strikers in the summer - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak among their top targets for the summer transfer window. They are not looking to sign a free agent this season despite Kai Havertz's injury.

The Gunners have been linked with multiple strikers for two seasons now and fans and pundits identify their need for a No. 9. This need has further increased with the team having to face numerous injuries this season. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are ruled out for the remainder of the season while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to remain out for a few weeks.

Hence, there is speculation that the north London side might look to bring in an attacker from the free agent market. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal will look to spend big on a striker in the summer. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Even after update on Kai Havertz’s injury requiring surgery, Arsenal plan remain the same: find internal solutions and focus on big signing in the summer.

"Important investment planned on striker for the summer window (Šeško and Isak the fav names)… and winger too."

Sesko was linked with the Gunners last summer as well but he ended up extending his contract at RB Leipzig. He's scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Isak, meanwhile, has been in excellent form and has registered 19 goals and five assists in 28 games across competitions for Newcastle United this season.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's attacking signings in the last 2 transfer windows

Fans and pundits have urged the Gunners to sign top-quality attackers in the last two seasons. However, last summer, they only signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea while letting Eddie Nketiah join Crystal Palace. Arsenal didn't sign any player in the January 2025 transfer window despite Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus' injury.

Now, with Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz also injured, Mikel Arteta was asked if he would've signed someone if he had known this could happen. He answered (via Arsenal.com):

"No, but we were always put in that situation where we were an injury or two away from a very risky situation. When you try your best and do everything that you think you’re capable of, and you have done your homework and try that, and you don’t achieve it, you can have regrets but at least you know that you’ve done it."

The Gunners are second in the Premier League standings, seven points behind leaders Liverpool. They next face Leicester City away on Saturday, February 15.

