Arsenal unwilling to pay €30 million fee for 25-year-old midfielder: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to pay €30 million to sign Arthur from Juventus. The Gunners are open to signing the Brazilian but prefer a loan deal with an option to buy.

As per Tribal Football's Rudy Galetti, manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a midfielder and sees the former Barcelona star as the ideal fit. However, Arsenal are unwilling to match Junvetus' asking price for the player.

The Bianconeri are reportedly demanding €30 million for Arthur and are keen on selling him. Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has Paul Pogba and Denis Zakaria as his preferred midfielders and does not see the need to keep Arthur.

Arsenal @Arsenal "We had a great time. Thank you so much for everybody that participated in organising this tour. We've tried to make it as enjoyable and as productive as possible."



🎙 @M8Arteta "We had a great time. Thank you so much for everybody that participated in organising this tour. We've tried to make it as enjoyable and as productive as possible."🎙 @M8Arteta 💬 "We had a great time. Thank you so much for everybody that participated in organising this tour. We've tried to make it as enjoyable and as productive as possible." ❤️🎙 @M8Arteta https://t.co/eZAYqkn31c

Arsenal currently have Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Sambi Lokonga in their midfield ranks. Arteta is looking to add one more fresh face to the squad to improve his options.

Arsenal backed to spend more this summer

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently claimed the Gunners were set to spend nearly £200 million this summer.

The reporter was speaking to GiveMeSport when he said:

"I think all of this business that Arsenal are doing, particularly last summer and this summer, just highlights how much they're backing Mikel Arteta. He's the long-term project for them. They're backing him all the way. They didn't have European football last season, and yet they spent more than any club in Europe in the transfer window, in excess of £140 million."

"Now the Zinchenko deal has gone through, I think they are almost at that level again for this summer with five or six weeks to go in the window. If they were to buy another player, they will beat last year's record. If they were to spend as much on a right-sided player that they were willing to spend on Raphinha, then you're looking at a summer spend of close to £200 million."

Arsenal @Arsenal



@GabrielJesus9 🥁 Introducing the Man of the Match…@GabrielJesus9 🥁 Introducing the Man of the Match… 🏆 @GabrielJesus9 https://t.co/ymMNZahXM2

Arteta's side have signed Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Gabriel Jesus this summer, taking their spending to over £100 million.

The Gunners were also interested in Lisandro Martinez and Raphinha but the two players opted to join Manchester United and Barcelona, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far