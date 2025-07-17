Arsenal walk away from €90 million deal to sign 24-year-old star; Premier League rivals show concrete interest in transfer: Reports

Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Rodrgo Goes, according to Cadena SER. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brazilian forward for the past few weeks.

Rodrygo dropped down the pecking order under former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti at the tailend of last season. The arrival of Xabi Alonso has done little to improve his situation, with the 24-year-old managing just one start under the Spanish manager at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite his struggles, Rodrygo's stock remains high. Previous reports have suggested that Arsenal are eyeing him with interest and are willing to offer €90m for his signature.

It was also reported that the north London side have been in touch with the player's representatives since the final weeks of the 2024-25 season. However, it now appears that the Gunners have abandoned their plans to take Rodrygo to the Emirates.

The transfer now looks very complicated, and the chances of Rodrygo joining Arsenal are very slim. That is because the north London side are focused on signing Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres at the moment.

The Gunners are already in talks with Chelsea for Madueke, who looks set to make the short trip across the city this summer. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also engaged in negotiations with Sporting to sign Gyokeres.

However, Rodrygo could still have the option to join Liverpool this summer. The Reds are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and have apparently shown concrete interest in securing his services.

Why did Nico Williams turn down a move to Arsenal this summer?

Nico Williams

Nico Williams has revealed that he extended his stay with Athletic Bilbao as he wants to make history with the club. The Spaniard was heavily linked with Arsenal and Barcelona this summer, but has signed a new deal at San Mames.

Speaking to the LaLiga club's website, Williams insisted that he is aiming to help them win the Champions League.

“I think we have a very long season ahead of us. We have very ambitious titles like the Champions League, which everyone would like to play in. What could be better than doing it with the club of my life? I would like to continue making history here at San Mamés, with the fans, with my family, and with a lot of enthusiasm," said Williams.

Williams registered 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games for Athletic Bilbao last season.

