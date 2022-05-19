Arsenal want at least £42 million as Juventus chief holds talks with 24-year-old's agent: Reports 

Arsenal have slapped a £42 million fee on Gabriel Magalhaes with Juventus reportedly in talks with the defender's agents over a move.

The Brazilian centre-back has had a fine campaign at the back of the Gunners' defense forging an impressive partnership with Ben White.

Gabriel, 24, joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2020 for £27 million with add-ons.

He has made 69 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side, scoring seven goals and contributing an assist.

Despite his impressive start to life at the Emirates, he could be set to move this summer with Juventus keen to bring him to the Allianz Stadium.

According to Italian news outlets Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport (via Mail), Juventus have been in talks with the defender's agents to try and pursue a deal.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Juventus are interested in Gabriel Magalhæs. Arsenal would demand around £45m.



[@Ekremkonur] Juventus are interested in Gabriel Magalhæs. Arsenal would demand around £45m. 🇧🇷 Juventus are interested in Gabriel Magalhæs. Arsenal would demand around £45m.[@Ekremkonur] https://t.co/3kXDun9tXu

However, Arsenal aren't willing to let Gabriel go cheaply, and have reportedly placed a £42 million tag on the Brazilian.

The Old Lady are attempting to replace their legendary centre-back Giorgio Chiellini. He will depart the club this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Arsenal's failure to finish in the top four may impact their summer transfer window

Mikel Arteta's side have run out of gas

The Gunners were heading towards Champions League qualification just over a week ago. They led rivals Tottenham Hotspur by four points heading into the North London Derby on May 12.

But Arsenal capitulated, losing 3-0 against Spurs before then going on to lose 2-0 to Newcastle United four days later.

It means they go into the final day of the season in fifth place, trailing Spurs by two points and face relegation battlers Everton.

Meanwhile, Tottenham play already relegated bottom-side Norwich City with the expectation being that Spurs will claim fourth spot.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Bruno Guimarães doubles Newcastle's lead! Arsenal's top four hopes are up in smoke TWO!!Bruno Guimarães doubles Newcastle's lead! Arsenal's top four hopes are up in smoke TWO!! Bruno Guimarães doubles Newcastle's lead! Arsenal's top four hopes are up in smoke 😮 https://t.co/s457bEUvlS

This has had a huge impact on not only the mood around the Emirates but perhaps their future transfer plans.

They now have to persuade players to be part of a Europa League side rather than a Champions League one.

Juventus have faltered over recent seasons, having dominated Serie A over the past decade.

Juve will finish in the top four this season as they sit fourth with a game remaining which will give Gabriel Magalhaes the chance to play Champions League football should he go to Turin.

Massimilliano Allegri is looking to overhaul his side, which has a lot of players coming to the end of their careers.

One of them is Giorgio Chiellini, who at the age of 37 is a Juventus legend.

It seems they have a replacement in mind with the club in talks with Gabriel's agent to bring the Brazilian to Serie A this summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy