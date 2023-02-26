Arsenal want to sign 27-year-old Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing 27-year-old Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins in the summer. Watkins has been a man in form this term, having scored nine goals and provided four assists in 28 matches.

Watkins scored the opener for the Villans when they were defeated 4-2 by the Gunners at Villa Park last week.

Mikel Arteta's side recently signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Belgian has been performing well since his January move.

The league leaders also have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in their ranks. Florian Balogun, the current Ligue 1 top scorer, is also set to return from his loan spell in the summer.

Steve Kay @stevek9KS1TV

Arteta is a massive admirer of the England International, who recently praised the forward in the away win against Villa. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is one of the strikers that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on as a possible summer signing according to sources.Arteta is a massive admirer of the England International, who recently praised the forward in the away win against Villa. #afc Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is one of the strikers that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on as a possible summer signing according to sources.Arteta is a massive admirer of the England International, who recently praised the forward in the away win against Villa. #afc https://t.co/xkx9ut8crH

Hence, Arsenal already have a talent-rich attacking pool in their ranks. However, adding Watkins might provide Arteta with further options.

Since joining Villa in 2020, Watkins has scored 36 goals and has provided 11 assists in 102 matches. Apart from Villa, Watkins has also played for Brentford.

The 27-year-old attacker has an impressive record in the Premier League, scoring 33 goals and providing 11 assists in 99 matches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the impact of January signings

Arsenal added two proven Premier League players to their ranks during the January transfer window. Leandro Trossard arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion while Jorginho joined from Chelsea.

Both players have managed to make an impact since their move. Trossard provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli as the Gunners defeated Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Jorginho has also settled well in north London. In the dying embers of the 4-2 win against Aston Villa, the Italy international's shot struck the bar before bouncing off goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's head to end up in the back of the net and give the Gunners a 3-2 lead.

Speaking about the impact the two players have made after the win against the Foxes, Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"Two players already that have experience in the league, that really fitted our way of playing, really intelligent both of them to understand what is required in many situations that we demand them to execute certain things and they have the personality to come here and play the way they played is what is required at this level."

Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @_Grimanditweets Ben White and other Arsenal players in the tunnel before the 2nd half in discussion with Craig Pawson about why he disallowed Trossard’s goal Ben White and other Arsenal players in the tunnel before the 2nd half in discussion with Craig Pawson about why he disallowed Trossard’s goal https://t.co/inRFBoQ4RA

The Gunners currently have 57 points from 24 games and are leading defending champions Manchester City at the top of the league table by two points, having played one game fewer.

Poll : 0 votes