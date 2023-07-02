Arsenal could turn to another West Ham United player this summer after completing the signing of Declan Rice. The English midfielder has been widely reported to be closing in on a move to the Emirates.

According to The West Ham Way (via Express), right-back Ben Johnson could become the second Hammers player to be approached by Arsenal this summer. The north London side are set to complete a £105 million move for Rice, following which they can turn attention towards Johnson.

Johnson made just nine Premier League starts for West Ham last season and has 12 months left on his contract with the club. He has thus been linked with an exit from the club and the Gunners are now expected to make a move for him.

A West Ham academy graduate, Johnson graduated to the first team in 2020 and has since made 87 appearances for the club across competitions, also scoring twice and assisting one goal.

The 23-year-old is a versatile defender, who can couple up as a centre-back and left-back as well. He can also play as a defensive midfielder, which could come in handy for Mikel Arteta and Co.

Everton have also been linked with the Englishman, and they could now be joined by Arsenal.

Arsenal agree on transfer fee with West Ham for Rice transfer - Reports

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal's third bid for Declan Rice has been accepted by West Ham. After seeing their initial two bids rejected, the Gunners submitted a massive £100m plus £5m add-ons fee, which the Hammers accepted.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano West Ham have just communicated to Arsenal that they’re accepting £100m plus £5m add-ons fee for Declan Rice.



The two clubs remain in talks over deal structure & payment terms — as West Ham want £100m to be paid within 18 months.



However, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement on the payment structure of the fee, following which the move will be made official.

If the transfer does materialize, Rice will become the most expensive English player of all time, overtaking Jack Grealish's £100m move to Manchester City. He will also be only second to Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea move worth £107m in the list of most expensive Premier League signings.

