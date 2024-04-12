Arsenal want to sign player likened to Jude Bellingham, player likely to be available for £40m - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone who many have likened to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

Kone, 22, is a French central midfielder who excels in possession of the ball. He has astute dribbling abilities and can operate in a variety of midfield roles. He's been in fine form this season, registering two goals and as many assists in 21 games across competitions.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson discussed Kone's future with CaughtOffside. He claimed that Arsenal are in the mix to sign the France U23 international who is also on Liverpool's radar:

"Manu Kone is a name coming up again after we saw him linked with Liverpool last summer, and now with Arsenal as they look for a midfielder ahead of the next transfer window... I think it’s early days yet but they’re certainly one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on him."

The Gunners boast an impressive pool of midfielders in Mikel Arteta's squad. Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, and Thomas Partey are all options for the north Londoners.

However, Kone has attracted attention from the Emirates with consistent performances in the Bundesliga. The Frenchman's playing style have been likened to Jude Bellingham, who has been a revelation at Madrid.

The England international joined the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £88 million. He's their top scorer and has broken several records including one previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bundesliga's official website explained the comparisons between Kone and Jude Bellingham:

"Physically imposing, quick, agile and a tireless worker, comparisons between Kone and Bellingham are inevitable. Gladbach's midfield dynamo was even fifth in a Bundesliga top five headed by the former Borussia Dortmund ace for challenges won in 2022/23."

Gladbach could cash in this summer at a reported fee of around £40 million, per TBR Football. He has two years left on his contract at Borussia-Park.

Arsenal's Declan Rice delves into his growing partnership with Jude Bellingham for England

Declan Rice has forged an impressive partnership with Jude Bellingham.

Arsenal's Rice and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will need to be at their best if England are to be victorious at this summer's European Championships. The midfield duo have become two of Gareth Southgate's undisputed starters.

Bellingham, 20, has excelled in a No.10 role and has earned 29 caps since making his debut in 2020. He's bagged three goals and five assists and his midfield partnership with Rice has been vital.

Rice, 25, has been the Three Lions' midfield anchor amid a stellar debut season at Arsenal. He gave an insight into how his connection with the 2023 Golden Boy winner has grown on international duty (via The Mirror):

"I always say the same thing (to Bellingham) before each game. You go and do what you need to do, I'm behind you. He knows, with me, he has that security that he can go and roam and be free."

Rice takes the defensive burden off Bellingham and allows him to venture forward. This could be key for England at Euro 2024 as he's heading into the tournament in red-hot form with 20 goals and 10 assists in 33 games across competitions for Madrid.

