Arsenal want to terminate contract of forward who is not in Mikel Arteta's plans - Reports

Arsenal reportedly want to terminate Nicolas Pepe's contract as he doesn't feature in Mikel Arteta's plans going forward.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Pepe has been placed on a list of undesirable and transferable players by Arteta. The Ivorian winger spent last season on loan at OGC Nice.

Pepe managed eight goals and one assist in 28 games across competitions. However, he was unable to seal a permanent transfer to the Ligue 1 side and he returned to the Emirates.

The 28-year-old has endured a nightmare spell at Arsenal since becoming their previous club-record signing in 2019. The north Londoners paid LOSC Lille a staggering €80 million for his services.

The report claims that Arsenal are struggling to move Pepe on amid a lack of suitors. It's for this season that both the club and the player are discussing a potential termination of his contract. The Ivory Coast international has 11 months left on his deal but the Gunners are willing to offer him a year's salary to compensate.

Turkish giants Besiktas are keeping tabs on his situation but they don't want to pay a fee. They would rather sign the Ivorian on a free transfer, which could entice Pepe to accept the north Londoners' wishes to rip up his contract.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko impressed by new boy Jurrien Timber

Zinchenko lauds his new teammate Timber.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has given a glowing verdict on Arsenal's new defender Jurrien Timber, admitting that the Dutchman may be better than him.

Timber arrived at the Emirates from Ajax earlier this summer for €40 million and has settled in well. The 22-year-old is versatile as he can play both at right-back and in central defense. It bodes well for the Gunners, who could do with more depth defensively next season.

Zinchenko is happy to have been joined by Timber at the Emirates. He said (via Metro):

"Maybe he is [similar], but maybe better than me. I’m sure he is 100 per cent going to show us what he can do, and will really help us."

Timber was in fine form for Ajax last season, helping the Eredivisie side keep 15 clean sheets in 47 appearances across competitions. He also chipped in with an impressive two goals and two assists.

Arsenal were guilty of coming off the boil in the title race last season. However, one of the main reasons behind this was injury issues. Timber's acquisition has added more numbers to Arteta's defense as they look to challenge Manchester City again.