Arsenal weighing up move for 22-year-old striker - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. The Gunners need attacking reinforcements this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed in January while Alexandre Lacazette is set to leave the club this summer. Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, has been handed a new long-term contract by the club.

Isak scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 39 matches in all competitions for Real Sociedad last season.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal could place a bid of €70 million for the Swedish forward. In fact, they have monitored Isak on multiple occasions and could go for him this summer.

The Gunners struggled to score goals from their main strikers last season as they finished fifth in the Premier League. Lacazette and Nketiah managed just nine league goals between them.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang, before leaving in January, had scored four league goals in 14 matches.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are set to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Hence, it would be interesting to see if they will still go in for Isak this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.



Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done.Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCArsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. https://t.co/06dTVNNLmM

With the Gunners now competing in four competitions next season, including the Europa League, they might need more reinforcements up front.

Arsenal announce signing of Matt Turner

Arsenal, on Monday, June 27, announced the signing of goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution. The American had agreed terms with the Gunners in February this year but remained at the MLS club until now.

Arsenal @Arsenal From New Jersey to north London...



Welcome home, Matty Turner From New Jersey to north London...Welcome home, Matty Turner ✈️ From New Jersey to north London... Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️

Turner will look to challenge Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks for Mikel Arteta's side. Speaking about his signing, manager Mikel Arteta said on the club's official website:

"Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad. He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season. We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Turner will have his work cut out with Ramsdale asserting himself as the first-choice goalkeeper last season. He kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League for the Gunners after joining from Sheffield United.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far