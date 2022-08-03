Arsenal weighing up move for 26-year-old forward - Reports 

Arsenal are interested in signing Leroy Sane, but Bayern Munich want to keep the forward at the club, as per journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 26-year-old joined Bayern from Manchester City for €52 million in 2020. He has since made 90 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians, registering 25 goals and 27 assists.

The Gunners want to sign Sane after they were unable to sign Raphinha from Leeds United earlier this summer. The Brazilian eventually joined Barcelona.

However, Jacobs feels it won't be easy for Arsenal to prise away Sane from Bayern Munich this summer. He told GiveMeSport (via Bavarian Football Works):

“The Sane links were prior to Raphinha and I think that Arsenal gathered quite quickly, when they turned their attention to Raphinha, that it’s going to be tough to get Sane to move away from Bayern."

He added:

“I think Bayern’s preference is still to try and keep Sane, so that one is going to be a challenge, but it’s obvious they admire the player.”

The German scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 45 matches in all competitions last season. Sane, whose current contract with Bayern runs until 2025, is not a regular starter for the Bundesliga champions.

It would be interesting to see if the Gunners move for the versatile forward this summer.

"Arsenal will be busy in August with one or two more signings" - Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Mikel Arteta's side could look to make one or two more signings before the end of the summer transfer window. The Gunners will have to first offload players to make room for new arrivals.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

"It will take some time but I’m sure Arsenal will be busy in August with one or two more signings, it depends on the opportunities or outgoings, though.”

The north London side have already made five signings this summer, bringing in Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Pablo Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

They've splashed around €132 million on the five signings, making them the highest-spending Premier League club so far this summer.

The Emirates Stadium outfit will hope to make it to the top four this season, having missed out by just two points to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.

The Gunners will begin their Premier League 2022-23 campaign with an away game against Crystal Palace on Friday, August 5.

