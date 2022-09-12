Arsenal will try to sign ex-Manchester City attacker in January transfer window: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, who only joined from Manchester City in January.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners are optimistic about bringing the 22-year-old forward in the winter window, as Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has deemed him surplus to requirements.

Torres is unhappy due to his lack of minutes with the Blaugrana and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring the Spanish international back to the Premier League. The report also adds that Barcelona paid €55 million for the attacker in January and would be chasing a similar amount to move him on.

The winger scored seven times in 26 appearances in the second half of last season following his move to Barca. But his first-team opportunities have been limited since the beginning of this season, as he has only started two of their first six matches.

Torres did score and provide an assist when coming on as a substitute in their Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen. But Xavi's attack has improved over the summer with the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Arsenal would welcome a new option who can play on the wing, as they appear limited in that area, especially on the right-flank. Bukayo Saka is currently the first choice option on the wing but the Gunners have an incredibly bust schedule coming up, especially due to their Europa League commitments.

Former Manchester City winger discusses Arsenal transfer rumours

Torres enjoyed promising 18 months at Manchester City where he scored 16 goals in 41 games after joining from Valencia. The fierce competition for places in City's side, as well as a generous offer from Barcelona, led to his eventual move to the Camp Nou.

But his big money switch has so far not gone to plan and Barcelona fans appear to be running out of patience. However, Torres clearly hasn't given up on his dream move.

When asked about the rumors linking him to an exit, the Spaniard stated (as per 90min):

“An exit? I have just arrived at Barça! It’s a pride that a player like this [Lewandowski] is here, we already know him and we know what kind of player he is. There have been other signings, we are fighting to make a competitive team, which is what Barça deserves.”

