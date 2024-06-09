Arsenal willing to accept £10 million fee for sale of 27-year-old star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to accept a £10 million fee for the sale of 27-year-old left-back Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window. This potential transfer can be a significant loss for the Gunners considering that they signed the Scottish defender for a reported £25 million fee from Celtic in 2019.

After making regular appearances for three years for the north London club, excluding injuries, Kieran Tierney joined Real Sociedad on a season-long in 2023. He maintained 10 clean sheets and provided two assists in 20 appearances for the Spanish club in La Liga last season.

Although there was an option to buy included in the loan contract, Real Sociedad decided against it, leaving Tierney's future at the Gunners uncertain. He is expected to part ways with the Gunners this summer amid interests from other clubs.

Arsenal are ready to consider offers of around £10 million, according to The Sunday Post. It is less than half of what they spent to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic five years back. The Scottish club are interested in signing a new defender to challenge Greg Taylor and can approach Tierney to make a return to his boyhood club.

Kieran Tierney started his senior career with Celtic in 2015 and overall scored eight goals and provided 37 assists in 170 appearances for them.

Arsenal defender sends message to rivals Manchester City

Arsenal center-back William Saliba claimed that the Gunners will come back stronger next season after losing the Premier League title to Manchester City by two points. They have been title challengers for the last two seasons but fell short of lifting the trophy both times.

While Mikel Arteta's squad missed out on claiming their first league title in 20 years, Pep Guardiola's side won an unprecedented fourth consecutive title. Speaking about the upcoming season and the Gunners' form, William Saliba told L'Equipe (via Football.London):

"We played against them three times [last season] and we made them struggle. They feel and we feel that we are close to them. Next year, we will have an even better war."

Arsenal and Manchester City were pitted against each other thrice last season, among which the Gunners won twice while one match ended in a draw.

