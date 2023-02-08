Arsenal willing to go all in to sign Juventus midfielder in the summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is on loan from Sassuolo, ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Locatelli, 25, has established himself as a crucial midfield presence at the Allianz Stadium since arriving on a two-year loan deal from the Neroverdi in August 2021. So far, he has scored three goals and laid out five assists in 68 games across all competitions for the Bianconeri.

A right-footed tempo controller in the center of the park, Locatelli is due to secure a permanent move to Massimiliano Allegri's side this summer due to a mandatory clause. Sassuolo had inserted an obligation to buy in their loan agreement with the Old Lady, worth around £33 million.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal is prepared to launch a move for Locatelli in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Gunners have monitored the AC Milan academy graduate since his time at Sassuolo and are currently keeping tabs on him as a potential squad option.

With Juventus in need of revenue in the future, the north London outfit is keen to pounce on the opportunity to acquire Locatelli's signature. Should the Serie A side miss out on European football this campaign, the Premier League leaders wwillhave a strong bargaining position.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is also monitoring the situation of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. The club has identified the former as a summer target while failing to rope in the Ecuadorian midfielder last month.

To bolster their Premier League title push this campaign, Mikel Arteta's side signed Jorginho from Chelsea for £12 million on deadline day. Locatelli's compatriot is set to compete for a first-team spot alongside Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the second half of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“Sambi Lokonga needed minutes to improve, Palace is the perfect club and Patrick Vieira the perfect coach for him to develop”. Arteta on Jorginho deal: “I tried to sign him many years ago, he can bring lot of quality, experience and leadership — I really like Jorginho”“Sambi Lokonga needed minutes to improve, Palace is the perfect club and Patrick Vieira the perfect coach for him to develop”. Arteta on Jorginho deal: “I tried to sign him many years ago, he can bring lot of quality, experience and leadership — I really like Jorginho” ⚪️🔴 #AFC“Sambi Lokonga needed minutes to improve, Palace is the perfect club and Patrick Vieira the perfect coach for him to develop”. https://t.co/8xz8gdwIgs

Arsenal winter arrival Jorginho is similar to Liverpool ace, claims ex-Sunderland man

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Sunderland star Michael Gray likened Jorginho to Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara and claimed that the former is a different sort of defensive midfielder than Thomas Partey. He said:

"A comparison I can give you is Thiago for Liverpool. He's very similar in the way that he is fantastic on the ball, he can see a pass. He plays the game at his own pace. But when you haven't got the ball, does Jorginho have enough in the legs and the tank to help out the way Arsenal play? He brings a different dimension, he has his own skills and his own qualities. But he's not Thomas Partey."

Jorginho, 31, made his debut for Arsenal during their surprise 1-0 Premier League away loss against Everton on Saturday (February 4).

Poll : 0 votes