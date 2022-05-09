Arsenal willing to make 27-year-old Manchester City star their ‘focal point’ if he becomes available this summer: Reports

Arsenal are prepared to consider a move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling if he becomes available in the summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 66 points from 35 matches. They enjoy a four-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and appear to be in line to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2016-17.

Arsenal's push for Champions League football has earned Mikel Arteta a new deal at the club. The Spanish tactician put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the north London giants last week.

Having handed Arteta a fresh deal, the Gunners plan to back him seriously in the transfer market. The 40-year-old is keen to strengthen his options in attack ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to the aforementioned source.

Manchester City star Sterling is thus an option for the London outfit, as per the report. It is said that the England international will 'come under strong consideration' at the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Arteta is willing to make Sterling the 'focal point' of Arsenal's attack if the report is to be believed. It is worth noting that the Spaniard worked with the 27-year-old during his three-year stint as part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff.

Sterling has his contract with Manchester City expiring at the end of next season. The former Liverpool winger has reportedly put talks over his future on the back burner as he is focused on helping the Citizens retain their Premier League title.

Guardiola's side, though, are reluctant to see players in their prime run their contracts out. A decision regarding Sterling's future is thus expected to be made at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal might face competition from other clubs in Europe should Sterling become available in the summer. The forward, though, could be tempted by the prospect of joining the Gunners, having already worked under Arteta.

Sterling not the only Manchester City star linked with Arsenal

Apart from Sterling, the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Gabriel Jesus ahead of the summer. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported last month that Arteta's side are exploring a move for the Brazilian.

Like Sterling, Jesus also has his contract with Manchester City expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Arsenal have held extensive talks with the forward's representatives about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus could cost the Gunners as much as £40 million in the summer. It thus remains to be seen who among the two Manchester City stars they will move for.

