Arsenal willing to make offer for Real Madrid star after reportedly missing out on the signing of Raphinha - Reports

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer and have been attempting to secure the Brazilian's signature over the past month.

According to a recent report in the Spanish media, however, the Gunners have suffered a setback in their pursuit and have viewed Real Madrid's Marco Asensio as a viable alternative.

Raphinha enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Leeds United in the Premier League last season and has attracted interest from Europe's biggest clubs. The 25-year-old winger is valued at a price of £65 million and is one of the brightest prospects in the English top flight.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs.Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. 🚨🔵 #CFCTalks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. https://t.co/gNbc4HbrTa

According to Fabrizio Romano's recent update, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leeds United for Raphinha's transfer. Arsenal are virtually out of the reckoning at the moment and will need to look for alternatives in the transfer market.

The Gunners need to sign a few more players to complete their squad revamp under Mikel Arteta and could do well to add Marco Asensio to their squad. The Real Madrid forward has improved over the past year and has only one year left on his contract with Los Blancos.

Arsenal considering Marco Asensio signing after completing Gabriel Jesus swoop

Asensio can be impressive on his day

Arsenal have completed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and have taken massive strides towards completing their objectives in the transfer market. The Gunners were hampered by a lack of goalscoring threat towards the end of their Premier League campaign and consequently failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

With Raphinha closing in on an agreement with Chelsea, Mikel Arteta could view Marco Asensio as a possible alternative. The Real Madrid winger is unlikely to find a place in Carlo Ancelotti's place in the starting eleven and could join the Gunners in a bid to boost his chances of going to the World Cup this year.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Let us know your thoughts on this rumour...



#AFC #Arsenal #RealMadrid #Asensio According to reports, Arsenal have opened talks with Real Madrid for Marco Asensio, who has just one year left on his contract.Let us know your thoughts on this rumour... According to reports, Arsenal have opened talks with Real Madrid for Marco Asensio, who has just one year left on his contract. 📝Let us know your thoughts on this rumour... 👇#AFC #Arsenal #RealMadrid #Asensio https://t.co/DxISnrLsxH

Asensio will reportedly cost Arsenal a fee of £34 million and is significantly more affordable than a move for Raphinha. Liverpool and AC Milan are also monitoring Asensio's situation at Real Madrid and could thwart the Gunners' ambitions in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal's squad to a considerable degree over the past month and will need to sustain his efforts through the summer to keep his side competitive in the Premier League. The Gunners are yet to achieve a top-four finish in the league and will need to work hard to keep up with their rivals next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far