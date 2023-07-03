Arsenal willing to offer €100 million to sign Real Madrid star this summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer €100 million including variables to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The Frenchman signed for Los Blancos just last summer in an €80 million deal from AS Monaco and penned a six-year contract. Arsenal apparently offered the same amount recently to sign the 23-year-old before the La Liga giants rejected the bid.

El Nacional now claim that the Gunners' offer could touch the nine-figure mark including add-ons for a midfielder who could be considered expendable at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are seemingly overbooked in the center of the park.

They have renewed Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's contracts for another season and signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer for a €103 million fee. Fran Garcia's arrival could also free up Eduardo Camavinga to play in central midfield once again.

Real Madrid are apparently looking to gather funds to strengthen in the centre-forward and right-back area. Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad has left them without a star striker up front,

Carlo Ancelotti has Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola as his right-back options. But the club could seek an upgrade on the Spanish trio in the coming months.

Arsenal's offer could reportedly be enough to make club president Florentino Perez consider Tchouameni's sale. The France international registered four assists in half-a-century appearances during his debut season at the Madrid-based club.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would do well to strengthen their options in central midfield considering Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are strongly linked with exits. They are also in line to seal a reported £105 million (€122.13 million) deal for West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Former Real Madrid star happy to continue at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard's loan move was turned permanent in August 2021 when Arsenal agreed to pay €35 million to Real Madrid for his services.

The Norway international has registered 24 goals and 15 assists in 105 senior games for the Gunners and has been captaining them since last summer. According to Metro, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were plotting a shock move for the 24-year-old.

However, the north London giants informed them that Odegaard isn't for sale at any price. The player recently confirmed his desire to stay at the Emirates for the foreseeable future.

The former Real Madrid player told Norwegian outlet TV 2 last month:

"I have a few years left on the contract, I’m fine and I hope to be at the club for a long time to come. I have not spoken to them [to Arsenal about a new contract], that is not my task. To be honest, I don’t know how the situation is right now."

Odegaard's current deal expires in June 2025.

