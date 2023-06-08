Arsenal willing to part ways with Jorginho in order to facilitate the arrivals of top summer targets - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly open to letting Jorginho within six months of signing him from Chelsea.

The Italian midfielder switched the Blues for the Gunners in January for a £12 million fee and signed an 18-month deal. But it seems Mikel Arteta's side are open to letting him leave this summer to make space for their top summer targets.

They will not actively force Jorginho out but are aware that his exit could play a part in freeing up space for the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Granit Xhaka, who is a target for Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, could also be moved out.

Jorginho, 31, was signed as a short-term measure for the Gunners to make a push for the Premier League title in the second half of the season. He made 14 league appearances but failed to help his team beat Manchester City in the title race.

Serie A sides SS Lazio, AC Milan and Napoli are all interested in signing him. Lazio are notably managed by Maurizio Sarri - the manager who brought Jorginho along with him to Chelsea from Napoli in July 2018.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are believed to be the frontrunners to sign Rice, who led West Ham United to UEFA Europa Conference League glory against Fiorentina yesterday (June 7).

They also missed out on signing Caicedo in January but could make a fresh approach for the Ecuador international this summer.

Pundit urges Declan Rice to choose Arsenal over Manchester United

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has urged West Ham United skipper Declan Rice to join Arsenal instead of Manchester United.

The England international is valued at around £100 million by the Hammers despite having just one year left on his contract. McCoist told TalkSPORT, via Metro:

"If I’m Declan Rice and I’m weighing up my options, I am thinking I’d probably rather go to Arsenal than Manchester United. I look at Manchester United over the weekend and over the season – and I know they’ve won the League Cup – but they look as though they’re four or five players behind Manchester City.

He added:

"I still think Arsenal are well behind Manchester City, but I think they’ve got the potential to get nearer to them quicker."

Arsenal finished second in the league this season - five points behind Manchester City. Manchester United placed third, trailing the Gunners by nine points but winning the EFL Cup in February and reaching the FA Cup final.

They eventually lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the showpiece event at Wembley on June 3.

