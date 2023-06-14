Arsenal willing to pay £60m all in for Chelsea superstar - Reports

According to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, Arsenal are willing to pay £60 million, including add-ons, for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners have turned their attention towards Havertz, who was linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier.

Havertz has struggled for form at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons but remains a technically gifted player. He scored nine goals and provided one assist in 47 matches across competitions last term.

Mikel Arteta's team are looking to build on a second-place finish in the Premier League and are targeting reinforcements to bolster the squad. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League as well, they will need a deeper squad to compete in multiple competitions.

Havertz, with his immense quality, can be a great addition to the team. According to the aforementioned report, Arsenal are willing to pay Chelsea £60million for his services and are willing to offer him a weekly wage of more than £200,000. The Blues, on the other hand, want £70million for the German forward.

Apart from Havertz, the Gunners are also interested in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and are looking to sign a central defender as well.

Journalist expects Arsenal and Chelsea to go all in for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea and Arsenal both saw their bids for Moises Caicedo rejected in January by Brighton & Hove Albion. However, both clubs are still reportedly interested in adding the Ecuadorian midfielder to their ranks.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on the player's situation. In his column for GiveMeSport, Jacobs claimed that he expects both London clubs to try and make a move for Caicedo again in the summer. He wrote:

"The expectation is that both Chelsea and Arsenal will try again. Liverpool will not be in the race since they don't see value at the price required, and there is nothing significant at this point in the Manchester United links either."

Caicedo was a key player for the Seagulls last season. The 21-year-old possesses incredible ball-winning abilities and is extremely secure with the ball at his feet.

