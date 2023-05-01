Arsenal willing to pay around £26 million to sign Premier League attacker: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to dish out £26 million to sign Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Saint-Maximin, 26, has dropped down in the pecking order at St. James' Park in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has been afflicted with three separate injuries as well and has registered just a goal and five assists in 26 matches so far.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have set their sights on Saint-Maximin ahead of the upcoming campaign. They are keen to add the Saint-Etienne youth product to their squad to add to some offensive depth on the left flank.

Saint-Maximin, who has a contract until June 2026 with the Magpies, is considered a potential replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who is on loan at OGC Nice. He could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Gunners in light of their lack of dependable wide operators outside of their first team.

Arsenal are prepared to launch a move for the Frenchman in the early days of the upcoming summer transfer window. They are willing to splash close to £26 million for the right-footed inside forward's signature in the near future.

Saint-Maximin, who is renowned for his pace and dribbling, joined Newcastle from Nice for around £15 million in 2019. He has registered 13 goals and 21 assists in 119 games across all competitions for Eddie Howe's side so far.

Pete O'Rourke claims Arsenal are eyeing move for Barcelona star

In his Football Insider column, transfer expert Pete O'Rourke asserted that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Raphinha ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. He wrote:

"It is my understanding that the Gunners are monitoring the availability of Barcelona star Raphinha. They are long-term admirers of the Brazilian winger and wanted to sign him last summer before he opted to move to Spain."

Shedding light on Raphinha's potential asking price, O'Rourke continued:

"But Barcelona are now eyeing up a move for Lionel Messi and are prepared to sell a handful of stars to fund a move – Raphinha is one of many such players. The La Liga leaders want between £50-60 million."

Raphinha, 26, was heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea last summer before he opted to secure a permanent move to Camp Nou. Despite multiple advances from both London clubs, the Brazilian had his heart set on Barcelona.

Since joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United for around £55 million, the 16-cap Brazil star has been in fine form. He has scored 10 goals and laid out 11 assists in 44 matches across all competitions so far this campaign.

