Arsenal willing to sell 4 first-team stars to fund potential incoming: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe and Nuno Tavares to fund one final signing.

According to Football Insider, the quartet's futures are all in doubt as the Gunners look to add one more fresh name to their squad. Mikel Arteta is claimed to have one more attacking signing in mind before the transfer window closes next month.

Tierney was omitted from Mikel Arteta's squad to face Nottingham Forest and he has been linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout this summer. The Scottish left-back will reportedly be allowed to leave after starting just 15 games across competitions last season.

Meanwhile, Holding, Pepe, and Tavares also sat out the 2-1 win against Forest on Saturday (August 12). The latter two spent last season out on loan in Ligue 1 but failed to seal permanent transfers to LOSC Lille and Marseille respectively.

Holding received a loan deal from Turkish outfit Besiktas which was rejected by Arsenal. The English defender filled in for William Saliba in the latter stages of last season but failed to impress. The Gunners' title challenge collapsed when he stepped in for the Frenchman. He helped keep just two clean sheets in 14 league games.

Arteta has already spent big this summer luring Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya to the Emirates. It may now be time for the north Londoners to offload some of their fringe players to balance the books.

Arsenal new signing Declan Rice on Mikel Arteta's early impact on him

The Gunners' new midfielder is loving life under Arteta.

Rice became Arsenal's most expensive signing in the club's history earlier this summer. The Gunners spent £100 million on the English midfielder to prise him away from West Ham United.

The 24-year-old has already been left wowed by Arteta's coaching at the Emirates. He shed light on this in an interview with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports (via HITC):

“Declan was saying, ‘I have seen stuff in four weeks that has changed me completely’. He (is) so excited to be there.”

Ferdinand continued:

“He went, ‘Even the fact of telling me how and when to stand still. Just standing still and letting the game sometimes go past you. Just little details that are helping me see the game in a different way’.”

Rice has quickly become one of the Premier League's most sought-after midfielders. He captained West Ham to the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and has already become an integral member of Gareth Southgate's England team.

However, Rice is now playing for an Arsenal side that plays some of the most exciting football under Arteta in the country. It will be interesting to see the Englishman is a majorly possession-based side.