"You can’t play every single game every year, and I don’t expect that” - Arsenal star on future amid transfer links to rivals

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney spoke about his future at the Emirates amidst reports linking him with a move to Newcastle United. Tierney has lost his place as the first-choice left-back after the Gunners signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer.

While the Scotland international made 36 appearances across competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists, he started only 15 times. Tierney opened about his lack of game time and talked about his future (via Just Arsenal):

“It’s not really up to me. I’ve not had any discussions with the manager, and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do as well as I can. I didn’t miss a single game because of injury last season. I was available for every match and always ready when called upon."

The 26-year-old added:

“I think everyone would agree that I never give less than 100 percent, whether I’m playing or not. You can’t play every single game every year, and I don’t expect that.”

Tierney arrived at the Emirates in 2019 and has made 123 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing 14 assists.

Journalist provides update on Kieran Tierney's Arsenal future

Kieran Tierney has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates, and Newcastle are interested. Eddie Howe's team will play in the UEFA Champions League this season after finishing in the top four in the Premier League last season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Tierney's future, telling GiveMeSport that the Magpies could make a move for the 26-year-old this summer:

“Arsenal have to understand whether Tierney is happy with his diminished game-time and prepared to stay at the club or alternatively, would like to go somewhere where he might be a starting left-back."

He added:

“Until the player decides, Newcastle won’t move in any kind of concrete sense. But there’s also a possibility that Tierney is available in the market."

Jacobs said about Newcastle's possible approach:

“I would expect Newcastle to move for a left-back because there’s a starting spot potentially available even though Dan Burn is liked and popular at the football club.”

Tierney is a very talented player and being only 26, he could become a first-choice left-back for a club like Newcastle United. Hence, it won't be surprising to see him leave Arsenal this summer for more regular game time.