“Arsenal won’t want to hear this” - Owen Hargreaves names club Bukayo Saka could join after turning 26

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Bukayo Saka could leave Arsenal to move to Real Madrid once he turns 26. The English forward has been indispensable for the Gunners so far, and he gave a timely reminder of his qualities in the Champions League quarterfinals against Los Blancos.
Saka scored a stunning goal in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16, helping his team pick up a 2-1 win. Mikel Arteta's team subsequently progressed to the semifinals with a 5-1 aggregate score, as they won the first leg 3-0 on April 8.
Speaking on 'Rio Ferdinand Presents,' Hargreaves insisted that Saka, 23, could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps to move to Real Madrid. He said (via Metro):
"That goal from Saka, the football was beautiful. He starts wide and drifts in. He knew what was coming, instinctive. What’s amazing is that Saka played like that after being out for so long. That’s hard when you’ve been out of the game with a big injury like that."
He continued:
"I reckon after that – Arsenal won’t want to hear this – Real Madrid will be looking at him, thinking 'he can play for us'. He still has a lot of work to do at Arsenal for three or four years – win the Premier League. Look at Trent. Won the league, won the Champions League, 27, [same age as] when Cristiano Ronaldo left [Man Utd for Real]. You go there and it’s the next step, you test yourself. I can see Saka doing that when he’s 26 or so."
Hargreaves added that Arsenal would demand at least £130m for Bukayo Saka.
Are Real Madrid planning to prise Bukayo Saka away from Arsenal this summer?
Real Madrid are planning to offer €120m for Bukayo Saka this summer, according to Todo Fichajes (via CaughtOffside). The LaLiga champions are apparently impressed by the player's performance against them in the Champions League and are ready to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The move has seemingly been approved by Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez. Real Madrid are looking to upgrade their attack this summer following an underwhelming season so far.
A new right-forward is apparently on the agenda, with Rodrygo blowing hot and cold in 2024-25 (13 goals and 10 assists in 48 games). It appears that Los Blancos have identified Bukayo Saka as an upgrade and are ready to break the bank for his services. However, the 23-year-old is under contract until 2027 and Arsenal are unlikely to let him go.