Arsenal working to get Mikel Arteta's €58 million dream signing this summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly working on signing Nico Williams this summer. Mikel Arteta is keen on getting the Spaniard and has been looking to make a move since last summer.
As per Ben Jacobs on Curtis Shaw TV, Arteta's dream signing at Arsenal remains Williams, and he has been keen on getting the winger. Andrea Berta, the new Sporting Director at the Emirates, could push for the winger this summer as he has a €58 million release clause.
However, they do face competition from Chelsea for the Athletic Bilbao star. The Gunners will also need to match the wage demands, which are said to be over £250,000 per week. Jacobs said via TBR Football:
"Yeah, Nico Williams for sure, he's a bit like Isak, a dream target, I think Andrea Berta may push to do that deal even if it is more expensive than Arsenal would like. There's no issue with the release clause, it's €58m, but the wages and agent fees are very high, it's put up Chelsea and Arsenal in the past. If Arsenal go for Williams, the numbers will be the same as they were in previous windows, but it will be Berta maybe influencing the situation and pushing Arsenal to get that one over the line."
Barcelona also tried to sign Williams last summer, but he decided to stay with Bilbao for another season.
Darren Bent wants Arsenal to sign Nico Williams
Darren Bent was on talkSPORT last week when he claimed that Arsenal needed Nico Williams. He said that the Athletic Bilbao star is an improvement on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard and that the Spaniard should be the starting left winger next season. He said:
"On the left, Nico Williams, I like him... Part of a very successful Spain team. 100 per cent better than [Gabriel] Martinelli. I think he could be more consistent. We need options... [Leandro] Trossard needs to go, so you still need two, so I'd go Nico Williams on the left."
Bent also wants Martin Zubimendi signed as the replacement for Jorginho and Viktor Gyokeres as the starting center-forward ahead of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.
He believes that the Gunners can win the Premier League title next season if they manage to get these three players in this summer. He added that they have a good enough squad and Mikel Arteta can lead them to the top.