Arsenal working hard to sign 21-year-old Chelsea star who cost Blues £18 million: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg. The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and see the 21-year-old Brazilian as an ideal fit.

As per a report in Le10Sport, Arsenal are competing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Santos' signature. Mikel Arteta's side believe that they can lure the youngster by offering him first-team football.

The Gunners are interested in signing a midfielder this summer despite reports claiming that they have agreed a deal for Martín Zubimendi. They reportedly see the Spaniard as a replacement for Jorginho, and are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

Santos has been doing well at Strasbourg since moving to the Ligue 1 side in February 2024. He has scored 10 and assisted five goals in 33 appearances across competitions for the French side.

He spoke about his future at Chelsea following the move, saying he was ready to challenge for a spot in the first team. He told Gianluca Di Marzio:

"Am I ready for Chelsea? Yes, but the two clubs and my agent will discuss it at the end of the season. For the moment the focus is on Strasbourg, seven games to go. Our goal is to finish as high as possible. But we have to stay united, qualifying for the Champions League would be a great goal for us and for the fans."

Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Santos, who joined the Blues in an £18 million deal from Vasco da Gama. Chelsea have repeatedly insisted that they are not thinking of selling the youngster.

Enzo Maresca leaves doors open for Andrey Santos at Chelsea amid Arsenal interest

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca commented on the young midfielder's future at Chelsea in April. He said (via GOAL):

"We know Andrey is doing well. In this moment, we are just focused about how we finish this season. Then when we finish this season, we're going to start to think about next season."

Chelsea are still fighting for a spot in the Premier League top five. They face Manchester United next in the league on Friday, May 16, before facing Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

