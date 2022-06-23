"Arteta is really in love with him" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea and Barcelona are among clubs looking to sign Arsenal target 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea and Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing Leeds United star Raphinha, who is highly admired by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Raphinha, 25, has become one of Europe's most sought-after attackers following an impressive season at Elland Road. The Brazilian managed 11 goals in 36 appearances for Jesse Marsch's side and was instrumental in their Premier League survival.

Interest in the former Stade Rennais winger has come from both Spain and England. Barcelona, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal are all in the race to sign the Brazilian.

Fabrizio Romano has touched on the ongoing saga surrounding Raphinha's potential next move, writing for CaughtOffside:

"The Raphinha situation is truly one of the craziest in recent years. Barcelona have had an agreement with the Brazilian on personal terms since late February, but the idea of offering €40m is far from the demands of Leeds who want at least £65m."

Sharing details on the situation, he wrote:

"Arsenal have made a first offer turned down by Leeds, while Tottenham are preparing a proposal and Chelsea have explored the situation with a direct call from Todd Boehly. Raphinha had given his ok to Barcelona as a priority for months, but is now really open to listening to English clubs. The decision will take a few days."

Romano further explained why he feels Raphinha has bigger chances of remaining in the Premier League:

"In my opinion, it would be nice to keep seeing him in the Premier League and there is a very good chance for that to happen: for example, I know that Arteta is really in love with Raphinha, but Tottenham and Chelsea are absolutely in the race."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Leeds are demanding at least £65m for Raphinha this summer.



(Source:



Do you think he's worth that? 🤔 Leeds are demanding at least £65m for Raphinha this summer.(Source: @FabrizioRomano Do you think he's worth that? 🤔 🚨 Leeds are demanding at least £65m for Raphinha this summer.(Source: @FabrizioRomano) Do you think he's worth that? 🤔👇 https://t.co/suue5ab9YM

Raphinha's preference as the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal circle for his signature

Interest in Raphinha is gathering pace

It seems more than likely that Raphinha will leave Leeds United this summer given the huge interest in his services.

The Athletic has reported that the Brazilian's first choice is to move to Barcelona, with the La Liga giants having previously agreed personal terms. However, Blaugrana's financial situation is putting many of the club's transfer plans at risk, including the potential arrival of Raphinha.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are the Leeds star's second choice as per the aforementioned report. Thomas Tuchel will be able to offer him Champions League football and are perhaps best placed to contend for trophies.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Arsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. Leeds United have been pretty clear with all clubs interested in Raphinha: he can leave but they want at least £65m fee.Arsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. Leeds United have been pretty clear with all clubs interested in Raphinha: he can leave but they want at least £65m fee. 🇧🇷 #LUFCArsenal after first bid rejected, Spurs after new direct talks, Chelsea after contact through Boehly… and Barça via Deco, got the same message. https://t.co/DXKcNY0Rq5

Champions League football is something Arsenal cannot offer Raphinha next season, with the Gunners having finished outside the top four.

Mikel Arteta evidently admires the Brazilian but it seems the 25-year-old is eyeing a move to a side playing in Europe's elite club competition.

Tottenham Hotspur are doing so next season, having pipped Arteta's men to fourth in the Premier League table. But Antonio Conte reportedly doesn't view Raphinha as a first-choice option.

The Leeds United forward has two years left on his deal with the Peacocks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far