"Arteta said no to Sevilla" - Journalist reveals Arsenal manager blocked 23-year-old's summer exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was reportedly behind Jakub Kiwior's failed move to Sevilla during the summer transfer window. That's according to a claim from Polish journalist Mateusz Borek (via Sport Witness), who reported the Gunners boss blocked the player's departure from the Emirates.

Jakub Kiwior joined Arsenal from Italian side Spezia in a deal worth €25 million back in the January transfer window. Unfortunately, the Polish centre-back found opportunities hard to come by in London, starting just five games in the Premier League in the second half of last season.

Following his slow start, the defender tried to leave the Emirates at the end of the campaign, with Sevilla offering him an escape route through a loan deal. However, the move fell through and the player was forced to remain in north London beyond the summer.

Speaking on the Power of Futbolu, relayed by TVP Sport, Polish journalist Mateusz Borek opened up on the failed move. He explained how Mikel Arteta ended up denying Kiwior a desired transfer to Sevilla, saying:

“We haven’t talked about it publicly, but some time has passed. The topic is no longer hot and in hindsight, no one will be offended if we reveal the name of the club.

“Sevilla really wanted to loan Kiwior to join them in the last transfer window. The club was supposed to fight until the end, but it was not enough to convince the Arsenal coach. Arteta said no to Sevilla. That’s why Kiwior stayed at Arsenal.”

Kiwior's situation hasn't changed much at Arsenal even this season. Although it appears Mikel Arteta has him in his plans, the player continues to be starved of opportunities, basically as a result of competition in the squad.

So far, the Polish centre-back has made just five appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, with only three starts. It remains to be seen if his involvement will increase as the season progresses, especially as fatigue is bound to take centre stage.

