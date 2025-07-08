"As a person, he’s a 10, and as a player, he’s a 100" - Ex-Barcelona star showers praise on Blaugrana midfielder

Former Barcelona center back Sergi Dominquez has lavished praise on Frenkie de Jong. The Spanish defender rose through the ranks at Camp Nou, and broke into the first team last season.

Dominguez was highly rated at the club, but left this summer to join Dinamo Zagreb. It was during his tryst with the Catalans' senior team that he brushed shoulders with De Jong.

Meanwhile, speaking to Jijantes, Dominguez said that the Dutchman was the player who impressed him the most.

“The player who surprised me the most was Frenkie. Everyone speaks wonders about him, but you don’t realise it until you see him training. I think it’s incredible. As a person, he’s a 10, and as a player, he’s a 100,” said Dominguez.

Frenkie de Jong's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of next season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The 28-year-old missed the start of the 2024-25 campaign with an injury, but wrestled his way back into Hansi Flick's starting XI after regaining full fitness.

De Jong was a key ingredient in the LaLiga champions' domestic treble winning season. Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans have already offered him a new deal, which the player has accepted.

Barcelona initially wanted to renew his contract by July 30, but the situation has been complicated by agent issues. De Jong is apparently looking to end his association with his agent Ali Dursun, but it is proving to be harder than expected.

Has Wojciech Szczesny signed a new deal with Barcelona?

Wojciech Szczesny has extended his stay at Camp Nou, Barcelona have confirmed. The Polish striker initially hung up his boots last summer, but was convinced to come out of retirement by the Camp Nou hierarchy to help address Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Szczesny was outstanding under Hansi Flick in the 2024-25 season, registering 14 clean sheets from 30 appearances. Despite the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer, the Catalans always wanted to hold on to the 35-year-old.

The LaLiga champions have now announced, via a statement on their official website, that Szczesny has signed a two-year deal. The statement read:

“FC Barcelona and player Wojciech Szczesny have reached an agreement to renew his contract, which will keep him with the Club until June 30, 2027.”

Szczesny's stay is likely to further complicate Ter Stegen's future, with the German custodian expected to be on his way this year.

