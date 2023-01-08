Aston Villa enter three-way race to sign Chelsea linked defender: Reports

According to InterLive, Aston Villa have joined the competition to acquire Denzel Dumfries, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gazzetta has previously reported that Dumfries is an option for Tottenham. However, Inter would only consider negotiating for the Dutch player for a bid of approximately £52.7 million.

This has seen Spurs shift towards Pedro Porro, with Sporting CP requiring the Spaniard's £40 million release clause to be met. This figure will certainly be easier for the north London outfit to reach, and they are said to be out of the race for Dumfries.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - With one goal and two assists, Denzel Dumfries is one of three players to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a single World Cup match for the Netherlands, after Rob Rensenbrink (twice in 1978) and Johan Cruijff (in 1974). Flying. 3 - With one goal and two assists, Denzel Dumfries is one of three players to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a single World Cup match for the Netherlands, after Rob Rensenbrink (twice in 1978) and Johan Cruijff (in 1974). Flying. https://t.co/Vd87t95zgI

Dumfries is expected to transfer to the Premier League, with various clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly expressing interest. The report claims that Inter is seeking £52.7 million for the Dutchman, but a deal could potentially be reached for around £44.1 million.

Aston Villa have also apparently joined the race for Dumfries, as Unai Emery is reportedly searching for a replacement for the veteran Ashley Young. However, the Villans will have to contend with bigger clubs, including Chelsea, for the right-back's signature.

Denzel Dumfries did it all today Two assists, one goal-line clearance, one goal.Denzel Dumfries did it all today Two assists, one goal-line clearance, one goal.Denzel Dumfries did it all today 😤 https://t.co/4RAymrnAdY

At this point, it is uncertain which club Dumfries will ultimately choose to join. However, it seems he has multiple options in the Premier League to consider.

If Spurs return to show interest in Dumfries, it will be a four-way race to sign the Netherlands international. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly prepared to fight for the right-back's signature as well.

Dumfries has played 21 games for Inter across competitions this season, contributing two goals and three assists.

Chelsea interested in signing Marcus Thuram

The Blues are reportedly making a strong push to sign Marcus Thuram, a striker for Borussia Monchengladbach and the French national team.

Thuram has gained recognition for his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he provided two assists in five substitute appearances. He has also scored 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga matches this season.

His impressive form has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs, and Chelsea are now actively pursuing him. According to Foot Mercato, the Blues are keen to sign the Frenchman in January.

Blues owner Todd Boehly is reportedly ready to spend money in the January transfer window, and Thuram is reportedly a primary target for the club. The attacker could be a significant acquisition at Stamford Bridge as the club look to strengthen their attack in the second half of the season.

