Aston Villa ‘exploring the possibility of signing’ Champions League-winning forward: Reports

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly looking to bring Luis Suarez to Villa Park. After leaving Atletico Madrid earlier this month, the Uruguayan striker is a free agent.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Suarez is a target for Gerrard this summer. The Aston Villa manager is looking to bolster his squad and has already added Deigo Carlos and Boubacar Kamara. They also signed Philippe Coutinho permanently, after getting him on loan in January.

Suarez is looking to continue playing in the top flight but reportedly prefers to stay in Spain.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial



He tore up the Premier League the last time he was there!



Luis Suarez is being linked with a free transfer to Aston Villa to reunite with Steven Gerrard! 🤩He tore up the Premier League the last time he was there! Luis Suarez is being linked with a free transfer to Aston Villa to reunite with Steven Gerrard! 🤩 He tore up the Premier League the last time he was there! 👇 https://t.co/z30eCdE97e

The striker played 35 matches in the league this season, starting in 20 games and scoring 11 times in total.

Another target for Aston Villa, as per the same Telegraph report, is Burnley's James Tarkowski. However, Everton have jumped into the lead and could land the Englishman on a free transfer.

Aston Villa could look to add Suarez after a rather underwhelming season from Danny Ings who joined them last summer from Southampton. He scored just seven goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing Luis Suárez on a free transfer after he was released by Atlético Madrid.



(Source: Telegraph) Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing Luis Suárez on a free transfer after he was released by Atlético Madrid.(Source: Telegraph) 🚨 Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing Luis Suárez on a free transfer after he was released by Atlético Madrid.(Source: Telegraph) https://t.co/6LkzNONbUr

Aston Villa manager Gerrard regards Luis Suarez as the best he's ever played with

Steven Gerrard has played with top players at Liverpool but has rated Luis Suarez at the very top. In his 2016 autobiography 'My Story', he wrote (via Talksport):

"It's always difficult to pick out the very best teammates in a career stretching across seventeen seasons but, when I think about it, the answers soon become clear. Four players stand out in my time at Liverpool and with England. The first three all helped me become a better player. They all speak Spanish. Each of them unleashes a wave of emotion in me and in every Liverpool supporter. But, ultimately, Luis stands out."

He admired Suarez's attributed like fighting for the ball, his ability to score magical goals and more. Gerrard said:

"He ran and pressed and fought for the ball and ran again – while producing extraordinary moves and sublime goals. There was a sustained period when playing with Luis was like being under a magical spell. He blew me away with his talent. I would have loved to have played with Luis when I was a lot younger, and peaking, as we could have been phenomenal together for years."

He added:

"That's my only tinge of regret with Suarez. He doesn't go into the treatment room. He's a proper warrior. Suarez edges ahead of Fernando Torres because of that mentality, that robustness which means he doesn't miss a session, or a game. He scores goals. He creates goals."

Gerrard and Suarez were close to winning the Premier League title at Liverpool in the 2013-14 season but slipped up at the very end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh