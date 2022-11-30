Aston Villa join Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign French international: Reports

Aston Villa have reportedly joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt for France international Marcus Thuram. As per French outlet L’Equipe, newly-appointed Villa boss Unai Emery has been a long-admirer of the Borussia Mönchengladbach star.

The versatile attacker, who is the older son of iconic World Cup-winning defender Lilian Thuram, has been on fire this season for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has contributed with 13 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions for Daniel Farke's side so far this season.

Thuram's exploits for Gladbach saw him being named in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With his contract at Borussia Park set to expire next summer, it's quite natural to see him attracting interest from a host of clubs.

The Frenchman is a wanted man in the Premier League with Aston Villa the latest club to join the race for his signature. The Sun reported earlier this month that the versatile attacker is being monitored by clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Thuram made a name for himself during his time at Borussia Mönchengladbach since joining the German side in 2019. He came through the youth ranks of Sochaux and also used to play for Guingamp before moving to Gladbach.

The Arsenal and Tottenham target has gone from strength to strength during his time at the Bundesliga club. He is having the most prolific season of his career this time around and has played exclusively as a number nine under Daniel Farke.

The in-demand attacker has made a total of 119 appearances for Gladbach till date, scoring 41 times and providing 26 assists. He has been capped six times for France so far and is yet to open his account for Les Bleus.

Arsenal are chasing the signature of PSG midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Carlos Soler ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spain international joined the French giants this summer from Valencia but has not managed to break into Christophe Galtier's first team. He has played just 286 minutes of football in Ligue 1 so far, scoring twice and providing as many assists.

PSG are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield ranks further despite signing the quartet of Soler, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha in the summer. To make room for a new signing, the Ligue 1 giants will need to offload one midfielder and Soler is believed to be the one they could sacrifice.

