Arsenal interested in potential move to sign 25-year-old PSG star: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Carlos Soler ahead of the January transfer window, as per France Bleu Azur (h/t Daily Cannon).

Despite signing Soler, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha this summer, Les Parisiens still want to sign another world-class midfielder. However, they are struggling to raise the €60-70 million required to fund such a transfer due to Financial Fairplay Regulations (FFP). Soler could be sacrificed in such a case.

The Spaniard joined PSG this summer for a fee of €20 million but has struggled for playing time under manager Christophe Galtier. He has played just 286 minutes of Ligue 1 football spread across seven games, where he has scored two goals and provided as many assists.

The 25-year-old could be a good option for manager Mikel Arteta to bolster his team's attacking midfield and central midfield positions.

However, it remains to be seen if the economics relating to a possible deal will suit the Gunners. Soler, after all, signed a five-year-long contract this summer at the Parc des Princes.

Moreover, they are looking to raise a sizable amount. If they seek to raise €60-70 million from just Soler's sale, then it could spell trouble for Arsenal.

Arteta currently has Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey to choose from in central midfield.

While the Egypt international is in the final year of his deal at the Emirates, Sambi Lokonga is a player that the Gunners could look to upgrade on. Soler is currently with the Spanish national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He scored after coming on as a substitute in the 7-0 group-stage win against Costa Rica. However, he remained on the bench as La Roja drew 1-1 with Germany.

Arsenal could benefit from PSG star's addition in January

Only time will tell if Arsenal make a move for Soler in January. However, they would be wise to strengthen their squad by signing the PSG playmaker mid-season.

They are, after all, in a Premier League title race with Manchester City, who trail them by just five points after 14 league games. The Gunners will be top of the tree when club football resumes after the 2022 FIFA World Cup finishes.

They will have 24 league games left to play after that, with matches coming at a breakneck pace. They will also be competing in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Hence, if the finances align, then signing Soler from PSG could be a smart move.

The 25-year-old is in the prime years of his career and could also benefit from an increase in playing time at Arsenal.

