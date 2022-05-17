Aston Villa jump ahead of Barcelona in race to sign 22-year-old: Reports

Aston Villa are favorites to sign Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara ahead of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, according to reports

The 22-year-old has had an exceptional season for the French club, who have all but secured their Champions League status for next season. Kamara has made 47 appearances this season but will be available on a free transfer due to his contract expiring at the Stade Velodrome.

AVFC - The Religion 🦁 @AVFCTheReligion Boubacar Kamara and centre-back teammate Duje Ćaleta-Car said to be of interest. Liverpool's Joe Gomez is also on Villa's radar, as are Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma. (B'Mail) Boubacar Kamara and centre-back teammate Duje Ćaleta-Car said to be of interest. Liverpool's Joe Gomez is also on Villa's radar, as are Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma. (B'Mail)

Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported that while Atletico Madrid are keen to bring Kamara in to strengthen their midfield, the player could also be approached by Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Birmingham Mail reported that Villa manager Steven Gerrard, as well as sporting director Johan Lange and chief executive Christian Purslow, were spotted in the crowd watching Kamara in April during his side's 3-2 victory over Nantes.

One stumbling block for any club that is chasing the France U21 international's signature is his salary. The Sun claims that Kamara may demand around £150,000 a week when he leaves the Olympians.

Barcelona's interest in the young starlet appears to have cooled after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that AC Milan defensive midfielder Frank Kessie will join the Blaugrana this summer on a free transfer.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



joined



🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 Boubacar Kamara is on #AVFC 's summer midfield shortlist but is attracting interest from elsewhere too. @greggevans40 joined @markchapman to talk Coutinho, Phillips and increased expectations next season...🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 Boubacar Kamara is on #AVFC's summer midfield shortlist but is attracting interest from elsewhere too.@greggevans40 joined @markchapman to talk Coutinho, Phillips and increased expectations next season... 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

Premier League star reportedly agrees terms with Barcelona

According to GOAL, Leeds United attacker Raphinha has agreed to personal terms to move to Camp Nou this summer. Negotiations between the two clubs are currently on hold, with Leeds' Premier League status far from certain.

The Yorkshire club's fate will be decided on Sunday when they face Brentford. They currently lie outside of the relegation zone by a point ahead of Burnley, who have a game in hand.

Raphinha's price tag will depend heavily on which league Leeds will be in from next season. However, the report claims that the Brazilian international is set to sign a deal at Barca until 2027, which will see his salary doubled.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation at Elland Road since his arrival in 2020. The right-winger has scored 10 goals and provided three assists for the relegation-threatened side this term.

If Leeds were to drop back into the Championship, the report claims that the highly-rated forward will have a release clause of €25 million in his contract activated. This is a fee that would be well below his market value.

Raphinha may prove to be a direct replacement for Ousmane Dembele, whose current contract at the Camp Nou expires this summer.

GOAL @goal Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but talks between the clubs are on hold until the end of the season Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but talks between the clubs are on hold until the end of the season ⏳ https://t.co/Vn1QBem0d1

