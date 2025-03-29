Aston Villa leading race to sign surprise Chelsea star with 10 goal contributions in PL this season: Reports 

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Blues are assessing their own frontline and could be open to letting Madueke go at the end of the season.

Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €35 million. The winger wasn’t a regular starter in his debut season at the west London club.

However, he has seen his game time increase under Enzo Maresca this season and has made 10 goal contributions in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Recent reports claimed that Chelsea are willing to let go of Madueke this summer despite his resurgence in form. Aston Villa recently joined the race for the player and are now in a bidding battle with Tottenham Hotspur and latest Carabao Cup champions Newcastle United.

Villa parted ways with Jhon Duran in the January transfer window. Head coach Unai Emery is reportedly collaborating with president of football operations Monchi to identify potential signings in preparation for the upcoming season.

With Madueke’s future at Chelsea now uncertain, Villa’s recruitment team are reportedly considering the upcoming summer transfer window as an ideal opportunity to capitalize on the uncertainty over his long-term future.

According to GiveMeSport, Aston Villa are way out in front for the signature of the 23-year-old winger. The Villans are optimistic in their pursuit of Madueke, as Chelsea are willing to cash in if they get a lucrative offer for the winger.

The feeling internally at the Birmingham-based club is that the England international will be open to a move once he realizes that his game time is limited at Chelsea. While Madueke’s current market value is €40 million as per Transfermarkt, it is unlikely to stand in Villa’s way for the acquisition of the player.

The West Midlands outfit made a huge profit from the sale of Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr. Thus, money will not be an issue for them if they really want Madueke.

Chelsea make Barcelona defender top target for summer transfer window – Reports

According to Spanish publication Sport, Chelsea are eager to sign a top-level defender in the summer transfer window and have identified Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as a potential target.

The Blues have had a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and are now keen to reignite their pursuit of the player.

Kounde has been a key part of an inform Barcelona side under Hansi Flick this season. He has featured in every game for the Catalan club so far this term.

Barcelona are reportedly aware of the interest in their right-back and are now preparing to secure his long-term future. Kounde’s current contract at the Catalan club will expire in 2027. His current market value is €60 million as per Transfermarkt.

Apart from Kounde, the Blues are also interested in Bournemouth’s centre-back Dean Huijsen.

