Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring Burnley defender James Tarkowski as a potential signing in the summer. As per The Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Villans are looking to add a defender to their squad. The English defender will become a free agent this summer with his current contract with the Clarets set to expire.

As per the report, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard wanted to sign a defender even before Ezri Konsa's injury. The centre-back suffered a knee problem in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on May 15. As per Aston Villa's official website, he'll be out for up to 16 weeks.

John Percy @JPercyTelegraph Steven Gerrard wants to sign a new centre-back this summer (this was the plan before Ezri Konsa’s injury, which Villa hope is not as bad as first feared). Burnley’s James Tarkowski is a free agent this summer and has been discussed, but options on the position are open #avfc Steven Gerrard wants to sign a new centre-back this summer (this was the plan before Ezri Konsa’s injury, which Villa hope is not as bad as first feared). Burnley’s James Tarkowski is a free agent this summer and has been discussed, but options on the position are open #avfc

They are looking at Tarkowski as one of the options they could sign in the summer. He has been a central figure for Burnley since joining them in the Championship in February 2016. He has made 216 appearances for the club since joining and has also contributed seven goals and five assists.

However, Gerrard's side aren't the only ones monitoring the Englishman. As per 90 min, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Fulham are also interested in him.

Aston Villa set to play key part in Premier League title and relegation battles

With the Premier League's 2021-22 ending this season, the title race, top-four race and relegation battle are still in the balance. Incidentally, Villa could play a major role in the relegation battle as well as the title race.

They will first face Burnley on May 19 at Villa Park. The Clarets are currently in the final relegation spot (18th) and will certainly need a positive result against the Villans. They are just one point below 17th-placed Leeds United and two below 16th-placed Everton. Leeds, however, have played one more match than the other two teams.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Steven Gerrard says the final two games against Burnley and Manchester City are just as important for Aston Villa. "I'm not involved in a relegation or title am I, I'm the Aston Villa manager"Steven Gerrard says the final two games against Burnley and Manchester City are just as important for Aston Villa. "I'm not involved in a relegation or title am I, I'm the Aston Villa manager" 😤 Steven Gerrard says the final two games against Burnley and Manchester City are just as important for Aston Villa. https://t.co/JQrVO813ue

Villa will then finish their campaign against leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on the final day (May 22). The Cityzens (90 points) currently hold a one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool. They will need to avoid defeat against Gerrard's side and may need all three points if they are to retain their Premier League title. The Reds, meanwhile, will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the same day.

Villa, who are currently 14th, could jump up to 10th by winning both these matches if the other results go their way.

Edited by Parimal