Aston Villa rejected chance to sign Manchester United defender - Reports

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was among the players Aston Villa turned down the chance to sign during the summer, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United paid an initial sum of £48.3 million to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax early on in the summer. The Argentinean's arrival, though, signalled bad news for Bailly, who fell further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The centre-back thus joined Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille on an initial loan deal last month. However, it appears that his services were offered to teams in the Premier League before he moved to France.

Aston Villa were offered the chance to sign Bailly in the summer, according to the aforementioned source. The Birmingham outfit, though, snubbed the opportunity despite being in the market for a temporary replacement for Diego Carlos.

Signing a new centre-back was one of Villa's top priorities going into the transfer window. They wasted little time in strengthening the area as they brought in Carlos from Sevilla for £26 million.

However, Steven Gerrard's side received a major blow when the Brazilian ruptured his achilles tendon just two games into the season. The setback forced Villa to re-enter the market for another central defender.

Bailly was an option for them, but they have little interest in taking the Manchester United man to Villa Park. Gerrard's side were said to be keen on Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga, but those claims are wide of the mark.

West Ham United defender Craig Dawson, though, is one player Villa considered signing towards the end of the window. However, they eventually brought in Jan Bednarek on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

Bednarek was one of the two signings Villa made on transfer deadline day, with Leander Dendoncker being the other. The Pole will now compete with Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Callum Chambers for a starting spot in Gerrard's team.

Bailly could join Marseille permanently from Manchester United

Marseille have taken Bailly from Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season. However, the agreement includes a obligation to buy subject to appearances and the French club qualifying for the Champions League.

The Red Devils will bag a sum of around £5 million if the clause is triggered. It is worth noting that they forked out a sum of £30 million to sign the central defender from Villarreal in 2016.

Bailly has made two Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille since joining them last week. Should things go to plan, he is unlikely to return to Manchester United.

