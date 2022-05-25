Aston Villa and West Ham emerge as contenders as Liverpool put 28-year-old up for sale: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly put Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain up for sale with Aston Villa and West Ham United said to be interested.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, joined the Reds from Arsenal in 2017 for £34.2 million but has encountered an injury-ridden time at Anfield since.

He has made 133 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and contributing 15 assists.

However, following Jurgen Klopp's continuous reinforcing of the Anfield squad, he has fallen down the pecking order and is now a fringe player for the Reds.

According to a report by Mirror, the Reds are ready to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain for a fee around the £10 million mark.

The report also claims that Aston Villa and West Ham United are the frontrunners for the former Southampton midfielder.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool will listen to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, with both Aston Villa and West Ham keen on the midfielder. [ @johncrossmirror Liverpool will listen to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, with both Aston Villa and West Ham keen on the midfielder. [@johncrossmirror] https://t.co/ADTs9zlALy

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a year left to run on his current deal at Anfield. He has only featured 29 times this season across all competitions, scoring three goals and contributing as many assists. While that may be decent in a normal season, Liverpool have played all possible of their matches (63) this season.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has stated he has no idea if players on the fringes of first-team football at Anfield will leave this summer, telling reporters (via LiverpoolWorld):

“I don't want to see anyone leave but that's life and the situation...We will see what happens. Whatever has already happened this season is possible because of the group we have."

Aston Villa or West Ham for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a valuable asset for both clubs

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has developed into a versatile midfielder who can play both as a central-midfielder and as a winger.

He flourished at Arsenal on the right-hand side of the Gunners' attack during his six years at the Emirates.

He has scored 20 goals and contributed 32 assists in 198 appearances for the club. He has perhaps enjoyed his best performances for the north London side during his career thus far.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly a long-time admirer of the Englishman. He'll be looking to strengthen his squad to try and get Villa contending for Europe.

The Villans have already sealed the free transfer signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara this summer.

The Frenchman's arrival adds to Gerrard's previous signings of Philippe Coutinho, Calum Chambers and Lucas Digne in January.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL | #ThrowbackThursday | @LFC 🗣 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: "I used to watch Stevie Gerrard smash them in, in front of the Kop, and imagine the feeling that would give me. Goals like that give me a buzz like nothing else." 🗣 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: "I used to watch Stevie Gerrard smash them in, in front of the Kop, and imagine the feeling that would give me. Goals like that give me a buzz like nothing else."#UCL | #ThrowbackThursday | @LFC https://t.co/zMGPRBVPtd

Meanwhile, David Moyes' West Ham have had an impressive season that has seen them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

The Hammers finished seventh in the Premier League, meaning they will play UEFA Europa Conference League football next season.

The Liverpool midfielder could be a suitable candidate for both those sides with Aston Villa and West Ham looking to continue their squad reinforcements.

Edited by Aditya Singh