Atalanta join Premier League club in race to sign 28-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Serie A giants Atalanta are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer.

According to The Evening Standard, Atalanta have joined Nottingham Forrest in the race to sign the Italy international, who could prove to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge this season.

Emerson Palmieri joined Chelsea from AS Roma in January 2018 in a deal worth £24 million. He struggled to become a regular in the starting line-up during his first six months with the club. The left-back was behind Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Palmieri became a more prominent member of the west London side's squad the following campaign. He made 27 appearances in all competitions and helped Chelsea win the Europa League that season.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #CFC Atalanta join Nottingham Forest in the race for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri who is expected to decide his next week: standard.co.uk/sport/football… Atalanta join Nottingham Forest in the race for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri who is expected to decide his next week: standard.co.uk/sport/football… #CFC

The left-back fell further down the pecking order at Chelsea following the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in the summer of 2020. He made just 15 appearances for the club in all competitions for the Premier League giants during the 2020-21 campaign.

Palmieri joined French giants Lyon on a season-long loan last summer. He made 36 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Italian caught the attention of a number of teams in Europe thanks to his consistent performances.

Palmieri returned to Chelsea this summer, where it was believed he could have a future with the club as Marcos Alonso looks set to join Barcelona as per Marca. The Blues, however, signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for £62 million and Palmieri is expected to leave the club.

Italian giants Atalanta are believed to be interested in signing the left-back this summer and are set to battle Nottingham Forrest for his signature. Palmieri could prefer to play for a team that will compete for a place in the top four of Serie A rather than a Premier League club that could be fighting to avoid relegation.

Chelsea likely to focus on signing a striker end of the summer window

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Chelsea have revamped their defense this summer as they have parted ways with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Malang Sarr while signing Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

The Blues could switch their focus to bolstering their attack as they are yet to sign a world-class No. 9 to replace Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who left the club to join Inter Milan and RB Leipzig, respectively.

The Blues seemingly lacked inspiration and ideas whilst going forward in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Everton in their opening Premier League game of the season on August 6.

The west London outfit began the game with Kai Havertz as their No. 9. However, the German lacks the output and consistency required to lead the line on a consistent basis for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Chelsea are discussing on Auba side waiting for bid; Depay in talks for contract termination and Juve pushing for 2 year deal.



Barça want to keep one of them. Barcelona have scheduled new round of talks on Thursday for both Pierre Aubameyang and Memphis Depay deals.Chelsea are discussing on Auba side waiting for bid; Depay in talks for contract termination and Juve pushing for 2 year deal.Barça want to keep one of them. Barcelona have scheduled new round of talks on Thursday for both Pierre Aubameyang and Memphis Depay deals. 🔴🔵 #FCBChelsea are discussing on Auba side waiting for bid; Depay in talks for contract termination and Juve pushing for 2 year deal.Barça want to keep one of them. https://t.co/CybBtpmbRP

According to Football.london, the Premier League giants are eager to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the close of the transfer window.

The former Gunners forward has been in scintillating form since joining the Catalan giants on a free transfer in January. He scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga games during the second half of last season.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar