Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Elche take on Athletic Bilbao in an important clash at the Estadio San Mames on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Preview

Elche are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have managed to improve after a poor start to their campaign. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia last month and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Basque giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a slight edge over Elche and have won 19 out of 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Elche's 11 victories.

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Elche and have won two of their last four La Liga matches against the away side.

Elche have drawn 15 La Liga matches against Athletic Bilbao - their highest number of draws against a single opponent in the Spanish top flight.

Athletic Bilbao have lost just one of their last 22 La Liga matches against Elche at the San Mames and have been impressive against this particular opponent at the stadium.

Elche have lost their last four games against teams from the Basque region and have failed to find the back of the net in any of these games.

Athletic Bilbao have come into their own at the San Mames and are unbeaten in their four La Liga matches at home.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been in impressive form in recent weeks and could potentially mount a challenge for a place in Europe this year. The likes of Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams have been impressive so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Elche have effectively distanced themselves from the relegation zone this season but have their work cut out for them against a strong opponent. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Elche

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi