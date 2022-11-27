Atletico Madrid to battle Real Madrid for Bundesliga defender - Reports

Atletico Madrid are set to go head-to-head against their local rivals Real Madrid for the signature of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are set to face off against each other for the World Cup-winning defender.

Both Madrid clubs are looking to bolster their options at right-back, and Pavard has emerged as a target for both sides. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly identified the Frenchman as Dani Carvajal's successor at right-back.

Carvajal has been the undisputed first-choice right back for Los Blancos for a long time now, having made almost 350 appearances for the club till date. However, the Spaniard is 30 years old right now and has seemingly regressed in recent times.

Carvajal has also been quite susceptible to injuries, and Lucas Vazquez has filled in during his absence. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are also in dire need of a right-back as they still seek a solid replacement for Kieran Trippier.

The England international left for Newcastle United in January 2022 and has been missed by Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico Madrid have Argentine international Nahuel Molina as the only natural right-back on their roster, who has been pretty inconsistent.

Pavard is contracted to Bayern Munich until the summer of 2024, which means he has entered the final two years of his deal. He is a versatile defender who is capable of playing either as a right-back or as a centre-back.

The France international has also played at left-back and even as a defensive midfielder, and it is needless to say that any top club would love to have someone with so much versatility.

Pavard has been successful at both club and international level and was a key part of Didier Deschamps' side that won the FIFA World Cup 2018. He is currently with the French squad in Qatar and will be looking to retain their FIFA World Cup title.

Real Madrid are chasing the signature of Atletico Madrid star

ESPN UK @ESPNUK João Félix was only 6 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal.



16 years later, they both score in the same World Cup game.



Let that longevity sink in 🤯 João Félix was only 6 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal.16 years later, they both score in the same World Cup game.Let that longevity sink in 🤯 https://t.co/QILhhH5z2O

Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Manchester United in their reported pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international has not managed to live up to expectations at the Wanda Metropolitano since his move from Benfica in 2019.

The Colchoneros paid a premium fee of €126 million for the signature of the highly-rated attacker, but he has not quite been able to impress on a consistent basis.

Felix has played a total of 129 games for Diego Simeone's side to date, scoring 33 times while providing 18 assists.

Poll : 0 votes