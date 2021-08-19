Atletico Madrid enter the race to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Atletico Madrid have a plethora of teams interested in signing out-of-favor Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital (via The Hard Tackle).

Barcelona are deep into financial crisis due to the global pandemic which might force them to sell some of their fringe players this summer. One such player who might be close to an exit is Philippe Coutinho.

The 29-year-old Brazilian joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January of 2018 for a huge fee of €135 million. However, his dream move to the Catalan giants has not gone according to his plans. Having been troubled by injuries and poor form, Coutinho hasn't been able to replicate his Liverpool form.

Barcelona are now open to selling their playmaker with Atletico Madrid entering the race. However, the La Liga champions are not the only Spanish side keen on signing Coutinho. According to the aforementioned source, Sevilla are also interested in signing the former Liverpool star.

Atletico Madrid's interest in Barcelona's playmaker comes as a surprise to many. Los Rojiblancos have already signed a similar kind of player in Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese earlier this summer. However, due to Saul Niguez's uncertain future, perhaps Coutinho can fill that void if the 26-year-old midfielder decides to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona were linked with a swap deal with Arsenal involving Coutinho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has since turned those rumors down.

Barcelona's debt surpass the €1 billion mark

Clouds of concerns have gathered over the Nou Camp after Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that the club's debts have crossed the €1 billion mark due to the ongoing global pandemic. As things stand, Barcelona's debts have risen to a staggering €1.35 billion.

Barcelona are in dire need of balancing their books and wage bill. The Catalan giants are ready to offload some of their fringe players this summer but have failed to do so. The likes of Samuel Umtiti, Neto and Miralem Pjanić are still at the club who have little to no role under Ronald Koeman for the new season.

