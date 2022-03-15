Atletico Madrid forward set to be benched for Manchester United clash: Reports

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez will reportedly start on the bench against Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie later tonight.

The Uruguayan has been a bit-part player for Diego Simeone's side during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. Suarez has scored 11 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season but has only managed two goals in his last 20 appearances.

Simeone has recently preferred the pairing of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix up front, with top scorer Angel Correa also having to be content with a place on the bench.

According to the Daily Mail, Griezmann and Felix are very likely to start the game against Manchester United later tonight, with both Suarez and Correa on the bench. The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, having perfectly set-up the clash at Old Trafford.

Felix has been in great form of late and has scored five goals and provided one assist in his last five games across all competitions. The Red Devils will be wary of the Portuguese forward, given that he gave Atletico Madrid an early lead in the first leg.

Atletico Madrid should be confident of beating Manchester United

Rangnick will hope Ronaldo can fire his side to victory

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and will be confident of getting a result against a poor Manchester United side. Diego Simeone seems to have steadied the ship after a difficult festive period which saw Atleti win only four out of their 11 games between December and February.

The Red Devils have struggled of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. Ralf Rangnick's side are, however, going into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Tottenham and will hope to take that momentum into the game later tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick at the weekend, will lead the line for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid. Rangnick will hope that the Portuguese superstar can repeat his heroics to help the Red Devils progress to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

