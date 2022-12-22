Atletico Madrid interested in signing Liverpool attacker to replace Wolves-bound Matheus Cunha: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as a replacement for the outgoing Matheus Cunha.

Firmino, 31, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Reds since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015. Operating primarily as a false nine, he has helped the Reds lift seven trophies.

A technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 55-cap Brazil international has been in fine form for the Merseyside outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for his club so far.

Firmino's current deal expires in June 2023. Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are in talks to discuss Roberto Firmino's new contract: "Normal conversations are happening, so we will see what happens there".

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid have identified Firmino as a replacement for Cunha, who is expected to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in the upcoming winter transfer window. Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone is a big admirer of the former Figueirense man due to his mobile nature, creative ability and defensive nous.

However, the Brazilian is expected to extend his association with Liverpool in the coming months, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. In his exclusive column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

"I'm aware there's been a report of some big departures from Liverpool this January, but here's my understanding of Roberto Firmino's situation at the moment. He is in talks over new contract but it's not advanced yet, so we will see in the next months."

Firmino, whose contract is set to expire next summer, has netted 107 goals and laid out 78 assists in 348 overall appearances for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Cunha is set to join Julen Lopetegui's Wolves for an initial fee of £35 million in January next year. Atletico Madrid could receive an additional £9 million in variable bonuses, according to ESPN.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I don't have news."



Julen Lopetegui responds to reports that Wolves are close to completing a transfer for Matheus Cunha

Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid target

Speaking to Lord Ping, former Liverpool defender Enrique urged the Reds to snap up Argentina and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister following his FIFA World Cup triumph. He said:

"After [Jude] Bellingham, he should be Liverpool's top target. He's only 23 and he's not just been incredible for Argentina, but also Brighton as well. He will keep on growing and he will become even more confident after the World Cup win. I'd love the Reds to sign him."

Mac Allister, 23, has established himself as a first-team starter for the Seagulls over the past two seasons. He has been in fine form of late, scoring five goals in 14 Premier League appearances this campaign.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 14-cap Argentina international has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus, as per Fichajes.

