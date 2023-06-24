Atletico Madrid keen to sign Barcelona star just 6 months after signing Memphis Depay: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in roping in Barcelona star Franck Kessie just six months after snapping up Memphis Depay.

The Blaugrana are currently in the process of clearing out their squad as they need to raise over €200 million to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. They are hoping to cash in on Kessie as a result.

Kessie, 26, arrived from AC Milan on a Bosman move last summer with the aim of breaking into the Catalans' first team over the course of time. However, he started just 16 of his 43 appearances across competitions, racking up just 1,797 minutes of first-team action.

According to MARCA, Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in signing Kessie this summer. They are hoping to bank on their prior transfer relationship, including Depay's €3 million winter switch, with Xavi Hernandez's side to facilitate a hassle-free deal for the Ivorian.

Kessie, who has a contract until June 2026 at Camp Nou, could emerge as a vital starter for Los Rojiblancos should he join them. With the likes of Saul Niguez and Geoffrey Kondogbia likely to leave the Metropolitano, the ex-Atalanta man would get ample minutes.

On the other hand, Kessie has also been linked with a summer move to Inter Milan as part of an exchange for Marcelo Brozovic. But, the player is adamant about not leaving Barcelona soon, as per SPORT.

Should the box-to-box operator decide to remain at his club, he would find it difficult to feature heavily. He is currently behind Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on a number of stars as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. They have been linked with Martin Zubimendi, Sofyan Amrabat and Dani Parejo of late.

Barcelona eye move for teenager: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona have joined the race to sign Fenerbahce star Arda Guler this summer. They regard the player as a strategic signing and are willing to pay his €17.5 million exit clause.

Since making his debut for Fenerbahce in 2021, the 18-year-old has emerged as one of the top prospects in the world. He has also reportedly been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Sevilla, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in the past couple of months.

Guler, who is renowned for his dribbling and vision, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances for Fenerbahce. He is averaging a goal contribution at an impressive interval of every 91 minutes.

