Atletico Madrid midfielder to push for a move to Manchester United - Reports

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez will reportedly push for a move to Manchester United amidst interest from Serie A.

Saul has been linked with an exit this summer and Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers in the region of £40 million.

Juventus are said to be interested, but The Mirror (via Daily Star) have claimed that Saul prefers a move to Manchester United over the Bianconeri this summer.

Saúl Ñíguez will be leaving Atlético this summer. Juventus are the leading candidates to sign him, but his wages of around €7m after tax are a problem. Bayern, Manchester United and PSG have also shown interest in Saúl in the past [@marca] pic.twitter.com/KrlpzV123K — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) May 27, 2021

Saul’s current contract with Atletico Madrid runs until 2026, but the Spanish champions are willing to let him leave for just £40 million.

That’s not a steep fee for Manchester United, who will be more than willing to fork out the money to sign a player who still has his peak years ahead of him.

Atletico Madrid willing to sell Saul to Manchester United to sign new players

Despite playing a key role for Atletico Madrid in their Spanish Primera Liga title run, Saul could make way for fresh faces.

Atletico Madrid are looking to offload some of their players in order to limit the financial impact of COVID-19, so they could sell Saul this summer.

Saul’s release clause is £60 million, but Atletico Madrid are open to selling him for a fee lower than that.

The club’s director general Miguel Angel Gil said they would not stand in Saul's way if he wanted to leave this summer.

“If Saul wants to leave Atletico there are no problems as long as the move is positive for all sides,” Miguel Angel Gil said.

Manchester United are expected to sign another central midfielder, with the likes of Declan Rice and Ruben Neves being linked with the club so far.

Although Neves would be a slightly cheaper alternative, Saul's form for club and country could make him the ideal target at £40 million.

The 26-year old played 33 times in La Liga for Atletico Madrid, and a majority of those appearances came in central midfield. He can also be used in the wider areas of the pitch if needed.

