Atletico Madrid offer 3-year-deal to ex-Barcelona manager to replace Diego Simeone - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to offer a three-year deal to former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique in their quest to replace Diego Simeone as the manager of the club.

Simeone took over as manager at Atletico in 2011 after a string of good spells with smaller sides. He helped the Rojablancos become a force in Spanish football by making them compete against giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone has won one Europa League and two La Liga titles and made it to the final of the Champions League twice during his spell with Atletico. However, results in the last few seasons have been poor.

The manager has a contract at the club until the 2023-24 season but has reportedly told Atletico that he will leave at the end of the current campaign.

"Simeone will not continue at Atleti in the coming season. He has told Gil Marin that he will leave," journalist Paco Garcia told El Chiringuito.

Diego Simeone has had a combative style to his management and his football on the pitch has been a reflection of the aggression and commitment he brings to the club. The Argentine managed to compete against Barca and Real Madrid for more than a decade with much lesser resources.

Over the course of his tenure at Atletico, the club has produced some fantastic players like Sergio Aguero, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Costa, Diego Godin, Saul, Antoine Griezmann, and Koke among several others.

How good is Diego Simeone's potential replacement Luis Enrique?

Luis Enrique's last job was with the Spanish national side. Even though he did not win a tournament, he made the national team play with style and vigor. Prior to that, Enrique coached at Barcelona.

His Barcelona managerial days were extremely successful. Enrique won the treble with Barca and is famously remembered for getting the best out of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez.

At Atletico Madrid, it will be a tougher challenge for Enrique should he be hired. However, the manager has an iron hand in his management style, something which might bode well for him at the club.

Poll : 0 votes