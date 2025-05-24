Atletico Madrid plot surprise move for Real Madrid star - Reports 

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing a surprise raid for Rodrygo, who is believed to be unhappy at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has been a key member of the squad in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, but endured a difficult campaign this time around.

In 30 LaLiga games, he struck only six times, and just 14 goals across competitions in 51 matches.

With Real Madrid's attacking squad packed to the rafters, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo apparently feels he won't get the recognition he deserves.

According to TribalFootball, Los Rojiblancos are now aiming to capitalize on his situation and are planning a raid to capture him, as revealed by journalist Alfredo Duro while speaking on El Chiringuito.

The player and his agents are reportedly considering various options, including Premier League giants Manchester City, with whom they held talks earlier this month. Rodrygo's current contract expires in 2028.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone is apparently a big fan of the player and wants to pair him with Julian Alvarez, who struck 17 goals in 36 LaLiga matches this season.

Real Madrid signed Rodrygo from Brazilian side Santos in 2019, and following a brief stint with their B-team, he broke into the first team, announcing himself to the world. Amid a series of eye-catching displays, his hat-trick against Galatasaray during their 6-0 win in the Champions League in November 2019 truly demonstrated his attacking capabilities.

Since then, the winger hasn't looked back. In 267 appearances for Los Blancos, he has netted 68 goals and provided 50 assists. His exploits have helped his side lift 13 trophies during this period, including three in LaLiga and two in the Champions League.

Real Madrid play final LaLiga game of the season today

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu today (Saturday, May 24) in their final LaLiga game of the 2024-25 season. It is expected to be an emotional match, full of farewells.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will depart after this game, ending his trophy-laden second spell at the club (2021-25). Veteran midfielder Luka Modric is also set to leave after 13 glorious years at the club.

With Barcelona having won the league already, the stakes here would be less, as the focus is already on next month's Club World Cup, beginning on June 14. Xabi Alonso will replace Ancelotti and guide the side in a fresh start.

