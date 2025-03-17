Atletico Madrid plotting surprise move for Barcelona star this summer - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez. They are hoping to sign the Spaniard as they look to bring in defenders suited to Diego Simeone's playing style.

Martinez came through Real Sociedad's academy before joining Athletic Club in 2018. After making 177 appearances in five years with them, he joined Barcelona. He has made 59 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

The 33-year-old has made 34 appearances across competitions for Barca this season and been a key part of Hansi Flick's squad. However, with his contract expiring in 2026 and considering his age, the club could look to sell him in the summer for a transfer fee.

As per Fichajes.net, Atletico Madrid are monitoring Martinez' situation and are eager to sign him. They admire his aerial ability and intensity while defending which suits Diego Simeone's philosophy.

However, the Rojiblancos will only make a move for Martinez for a reasonable fee. They could also look for a loan with a buy option or obligation in the summer. Meanwhile, Barcelona will look to get a decent fee this summer instead of letting him leave for free in 2026.

Hansi Flick hails his players after Barcelona's comeback win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona faced Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday in a crucial LaLiga clash. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the 45th minute before Alexander Sorloth put the hosts 2-0 up in the 70th minute.

However, Barca showed an incredible fight. Robert Lewandowski scored in the 72nd minute before Ferran Torres equalized six minutes later. Lamine Yamal made it 3-2 in the second minute of stoppage time before Torres added another six minutes later.

After the game, Hansi Flick heaped praise on his players, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It was unbelievable, after going 2-0 down, the mentality we showed, we never gave up in this match. I am very happy for the team because they deserved it, the way we played was really good and I’m happy. The reaction was really great.”

With the win, Barcelona returned to the top of the LaLiga table. They are level on points with second-placed Real Madrid but have played one game less. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are third, four points behind both clubs.

The Blaugrana will next face Espanyol away in the Copa Catalunya semi-final on Wednesday, March 19.

